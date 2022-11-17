GlaxoSmithKline (GSK Egypt) logged standalone net profits after tax worth EGP 929.74 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, higher than EGP 89.83 million in 9M-21.

Net sales enlarged to EGP 1.26 billion in January-September 2022, compared to EGP 630.47 million during the same period in 2021, according to the income statements.

The standalone earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations stood at EGP 0.96 in 9M-22.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 22, the net profits after tax plummeted to EGP 46.74 million from EGP 50.65 million in Q3-21, whereas the net sales jumped to EGP 546.72 million from EGP 223.63 million.

Meanwhile, the EPS from continuing operations settled at EGP 0.56 in Q3-22.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, GSK Egypt witnessed a hike in consolidated net profit to EGP 871.81 million, compared to EGP 20.65 million in H1-21.

