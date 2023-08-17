Cairo – Egypt Gas achieved net profits after tax amounting to EGP 122.81 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, compared to EGP 103.52 million in H1-22.

Operating revenues amounted to EGP 2.10 billion in January-June 2023, versus EGP 3.06 billion during the same period a year earlier, according to the financial results.

As of 31 June 2023, the earnings per share (EPS) after tax and before dividends increased to EGP 1.28 from EGP 1.08 a year earlier.

In the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2023, the EGX-listed firm recorded EGP 93.84 million in net profit after tax, higher than EGP 75.88 million in Q1-22.

The revenues shrank to EGP 1.01 billion in Q1-23 from EGP 1.25 billion in January-March 2022, while the EPS grew to EGP 0.98 from EGP 0.79.

