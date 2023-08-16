Egypt Gas (EGAS) has reported an 18.63% year-on-year growth in net profits after tax during the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 16th.

Net profits after tax amounted to EGP 122.811 million, compared to EGP 103.521 million in H1 2022.

Moreover, the company recorded revenues of EGP 2.104 billion, down from 3.065 billion in the same period last year.

Established in 2001, EGAS is a leading company that focuses on natural gas activities, adapting an effective action plan to organize and handle the activities of the natural gas resources of Egypt.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).