Cairo – The net profits after tax of Egypt Gas amounted to EGP 93.84 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, compared to EGP 75.88 million during the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the revenues declined to EGP 1.01 billion in Q1-23 from EGP 1.25 billion as of 31 March 2022, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.98 in the first three months (3M) of 2023 from EGP 0.79 in Q1-22.

Total assets hit EGP 14.39 billion in Q1-23, versus EGP 12.92 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Last year, the EGX-listed firm recorded 82% higher net profits after tax at EGP 301.18 million, compared to EGP 165.82 million in 2021.

