Cairo – Gadwa for Industrial Development’s consolidated net profit after income taxes soared to EGP 1.45 billion in 2023 from EGP 354.98 million a year earlier.

The company’s consolidated operating revenue soared to EGP 12.24 billion last year from EGP 8.01 billion in 2022, according to annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the holding company reached EGP 0.95 in the 12 months that ended on 31 December 2023, up from EGP 0.18 the year before.

Standalone Profits

The company’s standalone net profit dropped to EGP 368,503 last year from EGP 8.39 million in 2022.

Standalone operating revenue plunged to EGP 8.09 million in 2023 from EGP 27.23 million a year earlier.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Gadwa posted an annual surge in consolidated net profit after tax to EGP 1.03 billion, versus EGP 232.42 million.

