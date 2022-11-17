Gadwa for Industrial Development announced consolidated net profits of EGP 347.61 million since it started operating on 5 September 2021 until 30 September 2022.

Earnings per share (EPS) registered EGP 0.20 during the September 2021- September 2022 period, whilst revenues totalled EGP 6.73 billion, according to a recent stock exchange statement.

As for the separate financials, Gadwa logged standalone profits of EGP 6.22 million.

During the 10-month period ended on 30 June 2022, the EGX-listed firm registered consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 281.86 million and revenues of EGP 4.63 billion.

Source:Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher