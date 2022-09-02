The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Egypt Free Shops Company (EFSC) (MFSC) has endorsed the cash dividends proposal to distribute EGP 1.518 per share for fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 1st.

As per the proposal, the company will pay cash dividends worth EGP 142.365 million to shareholders.

In FY 2021/2022, the company recorded a consolidated profit excluding minority interest of EGP 166.531 million, compared to EGP 131.931 million in FY 2020/2021.

EFSC is an Egypt-based company listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) that is engaged in the import and sale of duty-free goods and consumer products.

It offers several brands and types of alcoholic beverages, tobacco, fragrances, and gift items.

