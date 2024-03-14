The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has approved publishing the disclosure form submitted by Gadwa for Industrial Development’s (GDWA) board to raise issued and paid-up capital, as per a statement.

Thus, the capital will be increased by EGP 85.87 million distributed over 45.195 million shares at a par value of EGP 1.9 per share.

Accordingly, the capital shall be raised to EGP 2.09 billion from EGP 2.004 billion.

Established in 2021, Gadwa is a Cairo-based company that operates within investments in the industrial sector.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).