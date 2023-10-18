Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment (FWRY) has seen a block-trading transaction valued at EGP 903.887 million on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), according to an announcement by the EGX on October 18th.

The transaction was executed on 161.408 million shares.

Fawry is an Egypt-based company that provides an electronic payment network. The company allows users to pay bills in multiple channels, such as online, using automated teller machines, mobile wallets, and retail points.

