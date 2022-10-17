Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FAIT) reported a 36.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit after tax during the first nine months of 2022, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on October 16th.

The bank recorded a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 2.29 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30th, up from EGP 1.68 billion in the year-ago period.

Revenues rose by 27.4% YoY to EGP 10.26 billion during the period from January 1st to September 30th 2022 from EGP 8.05 billion in the first nine months of 2021.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and 27 branches located across the country.

