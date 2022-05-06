Egyptian equities are entering a bottoming-out phase, although there is likely to be more economic pain this year and there are no near-term stock market catalysts, research group Indigo Frontier said in a note on Friday.

"However, with MSCI Egypt trading at circa six times forward earnings, a near 50 percent discount to MSCI Emerging Markets, Egypt appears to be positioned very well in terms of relative value," the note said.

In March this year, the Egyptian government officially requested support from the IMF to help tackle the economic fallout related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A team from the financial institution is currently holding discussions with Egyptian authorities to frame a strategy.

According to Indigo Frontier there is ample room for a rerating of Egyptian equities in 2024 once there is more macroeconomic and political clarity, “as low valuations alone are not enough, as compelling as they are at the moment.”

While Egypt may decline in a potential bear market along with other emerging markets, it still appears to be one of the best long-term holds in this space from a risk-reward perspective, especially since IMF programs have a history of success in terms of improving the economy and driving increased inflows into the stock market, Indigo Frontier said.

Meanwhile, the latest IMF economic outlook affirmed earlier forecasts that Egypt’s GDP growth will reach 5.9 percent in 2022 compared to 3.3 percent in 2021. However, growth will eventually drop to 5 percent in 2023 because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Inflation rate in Egypt jumped to more than 10 percent in March compared to 8.8 percent in February. Foreign reserves fell from $40.99 billion in February to $37.082 billion in March as foreign investors pulled out, putting pressure on Egypt’s Central Bank to devalue the currency by 14 percent.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

