Cairo – Electro Cable Egypt reported consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 263.25 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, versus EGP 147.26 million in 9M-21, including minority shareholders' rights.

Revenues surged to EGP 3.92 billion during January-September 2022, compared to EGP 1.83 billion in the year-ago period, according to the income statements.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) went up to EGP 0.07 in 9M-22 from EGP 0.04 in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the consolidated net profits after tax reached EGP 72.71 million, higher than EGP 38.79 million during the same period a year earlier, including non-controlling equity.

The consolidated revenues jumped to EGP 1.61 billion in Q3-22 from EGP 704.45 million in Q3-21, while the EPS rose to EGP 0.02 from EGP 0.01.

Standalone Business

The standalone net profits after tax of Electro Cable amounted to EGP 88.77 million in the January-September 2022 period, compared to EGP 59.36 million in the year-ago period.

Furthermore, the non-consolidated revenues widened to EGP 2.22 billion in 9M-22 from EGP 925.59 million during the same period in 2021.

Standalone EPS stood at EGP 0.02 in 9M-22, versus EGP 0.01 in 9M-21.

In Q3-22, the net profits after tax hiked to EGP 17.69 million from EGP 1.56 million in Q3-21, whereas the EPS plummeted to EGP 0.005 from EGP 0.001.

The standalone revenues jumped to EGP 913.76 million in Q3-22 from EGP 358.94 million in Q3-21.

In the January-March 2022 period, the EGX-listed firm witnessed an annual leap in consolidated net profit after tax to EGP 71.53 million from EGP 9 million, including minority interest.

