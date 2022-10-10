Cairo – The board of directors of El Badr Plastic approved raising the company’s authorised capital to EGP 250 million from EGP 17 million.

Additionally, it agreed to increase the firm's issued and paid-up capital by EGP 45.90 million to EGP 57.37 million from EGP 11.47 million, according to a stock exchange statement on Monday.

The decisions were approved during the board’s meeting held on Sunday, 9 October 2022 at the company’s premises.

