CAIRO - The Egyptian Financial and Industrial Company (EFIC) has registered a yearly surge of 261.13% in its consolidated net profits during the first nine months (9M) of 2022.

The firm’s profits netted EGP 610.64 million in the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022, compared to EGP 169.09 million in the same period in 2021, including minority shareholders’ rights, according to a stock exchange statement on Thursday.

Revenues jumped to EGP 2.77 billion during 9M-22, compared to EGP 1.85 billion in 9M-21.

Meanwhile, EFIC’s unaudited standalone net profits soared by 222% annually to EGP 293.13 million in the January-September 2022 period, compared to EGP 91.08 million.

During the first half (H1) of 2022, the consolidated net profits of EFIC jumped to EGP 499.90 million, compared to EGP 75.61 million in the same period in 2021.

