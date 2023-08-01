Egyptian Financial and Industrial Company (EFIC) achieved 18% lower standalone net profits after tax at EGP 202.11 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, versus EGP 247.42 million in H1-22.

EFIC posted non-consolidated revenues amounting to EGP 1.05 billion in H1-23, versus EGP 847.52 million in the first six months (6M) of 2022, according to the financial statements.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 2.33 as of 30 June 2023, an 18% decline from EGP 3.85 in the year-ago period.

During the January-March 2023 period, the EGX-listed firm recorded an 11% drop in standalone net profits after tax to EGP 87.26 million, compared to EGP 98.36 million a year earlier.

