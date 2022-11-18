Cairo – Edita Food Industries achieved consolidated net profits after tax, including minority interests, at a value of EGP 673.77 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, compared to EGP 322.73 million in 9M-22.

The consolidated earnings per share (EPS) rose to EGP 0.94 in 9M-22, compared to EGP 0.45 in 9M-21, according to the income statements.

Sales jumped to EGP 5.14 billion during January-September 2022 from EGP 3.71 billion in the same period a year earlier.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, Edita generated net profits after tax worth EGP 298.86 million, higher than EGP 124.99 million in Q3-21, including non-controlling interests.

The EPS amounted to EGP 0.41 in Q3-22, compared to EGP 0.17 in the three-month period in 2022.

The consolidated sales in Q3-22 surged to EGP 2.01 billion from EGP 1.39 billion in Q3-21.

Standalone Financials

Edita generated non-consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 575.20 million in 9M-22 from EGP 300.28 million in 9M-22.

The EPS reached EGP 0.80 in the January-September 2022 period, up from EGP 0.42 in the corresponding duration a year ago.

The standalone sales increased to EGP 4.20 billion in 9M-22 from EGP 3.03 billion in 9M-21.

In Q3-22, the food industries company posted net profits after tax of EGP 248.96 million, compared to EGP 111.24 million in the July-September 2021 period.

The EPS rose to EGP 0.34 in Q3-22 from EGP 0.15 in Q3-21, while the sales enlarged to EGP 1.64 billion from EGP 1.14 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, Edita registered an annual surge of 89.60% to EGP 374.91 million in consolidated net profits from EGP 197.73 million, including minority interests.

