Cairo – Edita Food Industries posted a consolidated net profit after tax of EGP 1.61 billion in 2023, up from EGP 1.02 billion the year before.

Consolidated revenues surged to EGP 12.12 billion last year from EGP 7.67 billion in 2022, according to the annual financial statements.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 2.25 in 2023, up from EGP 1.35 a year earlier.

Standalone Financials

The standalone net profit after tax grew to EGP 1.37 billion in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023 from EGP 875.99 million in 2022.

Standalone revenues soared to EGP 9.81 billion in 2023 from EGP 6.25 billion the year before.

Cash Dividends

The company’s board of directors approved the distribution of EGP 300 million, or EGP 0.429 per share, in cash dividends, for 2023.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Edita recorded consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 1.26 billion, up from EGP 673.77 million in 9M-2022.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).