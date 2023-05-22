Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBE) achieved EGP 563.87 million in consolidated net profit after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, including minority interest.

The financial results showed that the reported net profits were compared with EGP 301.89 million in Q1-22.

Interest income jumped to EGP 1.16 billion during Q1-23 from EGP 573.18 million in January-March 2023.

Total assets enlarged to EGP 105.08 billion in Q1-23 from EGP 98.30 billion as of 31 December 2022, while the clients’ deposits hiked to EGP 80.02 billion from EGP 72.68 billion.

Standalone Business

The EGX-listed lender generated standalone net profits after tax valued at EGP 501.79 million in the first three months (3M) of 2023, higher year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 288.38 million.

Non-consolidated earnings per share (EPS) went up to EGP 0.88 in January-March 2023 from EGP 0.78 in Q1-22, while the interest income widened to EGP 1.09 billion from EGP 535.43 million.

Last year, EBE logged consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 1.33 billion, up from EGP 627.14 million in 2021, including non-controlling equity.

