Cairo – Eastern Company generated EGP 1.40 billion in its net profits during the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, down 12% from EGP 1.59 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues rose by 1% during the three-month period ended 30 September 2022 to EGP 17.68 billion from EGP 17.49 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to a stock exchange statement on Monday.

During FY21/22, the company achieved EGP 4.03 billion in its net profit after tax and provisions, down 6% when compared to EGP 4.28 billion a year earlier.

