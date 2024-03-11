Arabian Food Industries Company’s (Domty) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company rose 71% year on year (YoY) in 2023 to EGP 454.439 million, versus EGP 265.702 million, the firm disclosed.

Consolidated net sales came in at EGP 7.504 billion last year, up from EGP 5.082 billion a year earlier.

As per the standalone financial statement, Domty recorded net profits excluding income tax and health insurance of EGP 510.912 million in 2023, compared to EGP 263.235 million in 2022.

Domty is an Egypt-based company engaged in the production and sale of dairy products, including cheese products, such as Tetra Pak cheese, plastic tubes cheese, mozzarella cheese, and spread cheese, as well as milk products and juices.

