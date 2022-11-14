CAIRO - The consolidated financials of Cleopatra Hospitals Group (CHG) reported a 7% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profits to EGP 267.14 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022 from EGP 288.11 million in the same period of 2021.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.16 in 9M-22, compared to EGP 0.17 in 9M-21, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

Meanwhile, revenues rose marginally to EGP 1.90 billion over the January-September period of 2022.

As for the standalone business, the company's profits reached EGP 167.38 million in the January-September period of 2022, compared to EGP 204.74 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

During this year’s third quarter (Q3), the profits netted EGP 90.66 million, a rise from EGP 86.09 million.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the group gained EGP 176.47 million in its profit after income tax, down from EGP 202.01 million in the same period in 2021.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).