CAIRO - The consolidated net profits of CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments retreated by 57.30% yearly during the first nine months (9M) of 2022 to EGP 520.01 million, from EGP 1.22 billion, including minority shareholders’ rights.

Revenues of the holding firm totalled EGP 2.43 billion in 9M-22, compared to EGP 2.73 billion in 9M-21, according to a bourse statement on Thursday.

As regards the separate results, CI Capital logged EGP 194.40 million in standalone net profits during the January-September 2022 period, a decline from EGP 265.46 million in the year-ago period.

During the first six months (6M) of 2022, the company generated EGP 366.36 million in its consolidated net profits, down 62.5% yearly from EGP 977.83 million.

