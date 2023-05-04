The consolidated net losses after tax of Beltone Financial Holding enlarged to EGP 268.97 million in 2022, versus EGP 169.76 million in 2021.

The loss per share amounted to EGP 0.59 as of 31 December 2022, higher than EGP 0.38 a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Operating revenues jumped to EGP 367.43 million last year from EGP 351.68 million in 2021, while the total assets widened to EGP 3.37 billion from EGP 1.97 billion.

Standalone Income Statements

Beltone incurred standalone net losses after tax worth EGP 177.53 million in 2022, an annual surge from EGP 66.33 million.

Non-consolidated operating revenues climbed to EGP 56.95 million last year from EGP 25.40 million during January-December 2021, whereas the loss per share increased to EGP 0.39 from EGP 0.15.

During January-September 2022, the EGX-listed firm swung to consolidated net losses valued at EGP 139.88 million, versus profits worth EGP 10.45 million in the year-ago period, including minority interest.

