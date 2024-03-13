Beltone Holding achieved EGP 369.222 million in consolidated net profits after tax in 2023, against losses of 268.977 million, as per a disclosure.

Consolidated revenue recorded EGP 1.891 billion last year, up from EGP 371.066 million in the previous year.

The company’s standalone net profits after tax recorded EGP 554.39 million in 2023, compared to EGP 177.538 in net losses.

Meanwhile, standalone revenues soared to EGP 1.023 billion from EGP 85.907 million.

The company develops an online trading platform, called Beltone Trade and provides brokerage services, asset management, investment banking, liquidity services in regional markets, and research and analysis services.

