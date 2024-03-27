Arabian Rocks Plastic Industries’ (ARPI) net losses after tax dropped by 36.6% year on year (YoY) to EGP 2.621 million in 2023, versus EGP 4.133 million, according to a filing on March 27th.

Sales amounted to EGP 879,942 last year, up from EGP 313,941 in the prior year.

Established in 2013 and listed on the EGX in 2016, Arabian Rocks is a public company that operates within the materials sector and focuses on commodity chemicals.

