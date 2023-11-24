Cairo – The board members of Arabian Cement Company approved cash dividends to shareholders valued at EGP 99.22 million for 2022.

The EGX-listed firm will pay a dividend of EGP 0.26 per share, according to a bourse filing.

Arabian Cement recorded standalone net profits valued at EGP 342.50 million during the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2022, an annual leap from EGP 27.12 million.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the company’s consolidated net profits attributable to the owners hit EGP 500.24 million, higher year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 262.26 million.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax increased to EGP 502.69 million in 9M-23 from EGP 244.74 million in 9M-22.

