Cairo – The Arab Dairy Products Company (Arab Dairy – Panda) posted consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 50.60 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, versus EGP 20.15 million a year earlier, including minority interest.

Sales hiked year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 899.64 million in January-June 2023 from EGP 554.49 million, according to the consolidated income statements.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 0.17 as of 30 June 2023, up from EGP 0.07 in H1-22

Additionally, the total assets widened to EGP 1.36 billion in H1-23 from EGP 1.17 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Standalone Business

The EGX-listed company generated a YoY rise in standalone net profit after tax to EGP 50.35 million during the first six months (6M) of 2023, compared to EGP 20.56 million.

Non-consolidated sales hit EGP 891 million in H1-23, a surge from EGP 552.96 million in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the basic and diluted EPS jumped to EGP 0.14 from EGP 0.07.

Financials for Q2-23

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, Arab Dairy registered EGP 20.33 million in consolidated net profit after tax, compared to EGP 17.04 million a year earlier, including non-controlling equity.

The consolidated sales enlarged to EGP 428.68 million in April-June 2023 from EGP 261.69 million during the same period in 2022, while the basic and diluted EPS went up to EGP 0.09 EGP 0.06.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax climbed to EGP 28.35 million in Q2-23 from EGP 17.13 million in Q2-22.

Basic and diluted EPS soared to EGP 0.08 from EGP 0.05, whereas the sales increased to EGP 420.26 million from EGP 261.69 million.

