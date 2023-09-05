Cairo – The board members of Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) greenlighted a cash dividend distribution of EGP 0.60 per share for fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023.

The announced cash dividends are still subject to the approval of the ordinary general meeting (OGM), according to a bourse disclosure.

In FY22/23, AMOC generated consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 1.32 billion, higher by 11% than EGP 1.19 billion during the previous FY.

Sales hit EGP 24.20 billion as of 30 June 2023, up 31% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 18.44 billion.

Meanwhile, the company’s standalone net profits after tax increased by 2% YoY to EGP 1.06 billion in the July 2022-June 2023 period from EGP 1.04 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

