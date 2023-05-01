Cairo – Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) generated consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 1.41 billion in the first nine months (9M) of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023.

The registered profits were higher by 86% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 761.98 million, according to the unaudited financial results.

Meanwhile, the sales enlarged by 45% to EGP 17.73 billion as of 31 March 2023 from EGP 12.26 billion in the year-ago period.

Standalone Business

AMOC registered an annual leap of 89% in standalone net profit after tax to EGP 1.20 billion during the July 2022-March 2023 period, versus EGP 638.82 million.

Non-consolidated sales amounted to EGP 17.53 billion in 9M-22/23, up 45% from EGP 12.10 billion as of 31 March 2022.

In the first half (H1) of FY22/23, the EGX-listed firm logged consolidated net profits worth EGP 1 billion, while the standalone net profits hit EGP 850.69 million.

