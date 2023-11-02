Amer Group Holding Company posted consolidated net profits valued at EGP 40.07 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 35.13 million, including minority interest.

The revenues increased to EGP 923.47 million in 9M-23 from EGP 798.10 million in 9M-22, according to the consolidated financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 0.04 in January-September 2023, up YoY from EGP 0.01.

Total assets reached EGP 6.80 billion in 9M-23, versus EGP 9.97 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Standalone Business

Amer Group shifted to standalone net profits after tax valued at 4.30 million in 9M-23, against net losses worth EGP 30.57 million in the year-ago period.

Non-consolidated EPS hit EGP 0.004 as of 30 September 2023, versus a loss per share of EGP 0.034 in 9M-22.

Financials for Q3-23

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the standalone net losses after tax shrank to EGP 1.09 million from EGP 7.40 million in Q3-22, while the loss per share plummeted to EGP 0.001 from EGP 0.008.

In the first half (H1) of 2023, the company generated standalone net profits after tax valued at EGP 5.40 million, whereas the consolidated net profits hit EGP 26.92 million.

