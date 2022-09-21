Alexandria Flour Mills (AFMC) posted a 104.37% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit during fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to the company’s financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 20th.

Net profit after tax grew to EGP 37.026 million in the 12-month period ended June 30th from EGP 18.117 million in FY 2020/2021.

The company generated revenues of EGP 220.459 million in FY 2021/2022, up from EGP 185.477 million in the FY before.

Alexandria Flour Mills is an Egypt-based company that operates in the manufacture, trade, import and export, storage, fumigation and maintenance, packaging, processing, and distribution of grain and its substitutes.

