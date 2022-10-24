Cairo – The net profits of Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company recorded EGP 669.20 million during the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, an annual increase of 98.97% from EGP 336.33 million.

The company’s sales grew by 58.35% to EGP 851.45 million during the July-September period of FY22/23, compared to EGP 537.70 million in the same period in FY21/22, according to a bourse statement on Monday.

During FY21/22, the adjusted financial statements of Alexandria Container showed a 43.80% annual rise in net earnings at EGP 2.02 billion, compared to EGP 1.41 billion.

Meanwhile, sales of the EGX-listed firm came in at EGP 2.84 billion during the July-June period in FY21/22, up by 18.54% from EGP 2.39 billion a year earlier.

It is worth noting that in FY21/22, the unaudited net profits after tax of the company recorded EGP 1.93 billion, while revenues registered EGP 2.76 billion.

