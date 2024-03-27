Al Shams Housing and Urbanization (ELSH) recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 150.773 million in the first nine months of 2023, a 0.9% year-on-year (YoY) uptick from EGP 149.473 million, as per a filing.

Meanwhile, revenues fell to EGP 296.622 million last year from EGP 390.287 million in 2022.

Al Shams Housing is primarily focused on the purchase and lease operations of lands for the purpose of developing, managing, selling, and leasing out property and buildings, as well as offering contracting, construction, maintenance, and management services to residential, touristic, and administrative structures.

