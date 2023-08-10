Al Khair River for Development Agricultural Investment and Environmental Services (KRDI) posted a 12.84% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit after tax for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the firm's financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 10th.

The company recorded a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 13.903 million in H1 2023, compared to EGP 12.321 million in H1 2022.

Standalone revenues climbed 38.74% YoY, hitting EGP 68.065 million during the January-June period of 2023, compared to EGP 49.059 million in the same period a year earlier.

Al Khair River is an EGX-listed company since December 29th 2021 that operates in a number of major sectors, including land reclamation, provision of equipment and facilities to lands, and planting reclaimed lands using modern irrigation methods, in addition to livestock and poultry farming.

