CAIRO - Al Baraka Bank-Egypt logged a 22.54% annual jump in its consolidated net profits at EGP 1.25 billion during the period from January to September 2022, compared to EGP 1.02 billion, including minority shareholders’ rights.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 4.11 in the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022 from EGP 3.38 in the corresponding period in 2021, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

Net interest income recorded EGP 2.49 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, compared to EGP 2.14 billion in 9M-21.

As regards the separate financial results, the lender’s standalone profits netted EGP 1.25 billion during 9M-22, compared with EGP 1.03 billion in the year-ago period.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the net profits amounted to EGP 472.35 million, a rise from EGP 412.43 million in Q3-21, while net interest income surged to EGP 892.26 million from EGP 785.02 million.It is worth noting that in the first six months (6M) of the year, the bank’s consolidated net profits hiked by 27.9% year-on-year (YoY), reaching EGP 783.11 million, compared to EGP 611.88 million.

