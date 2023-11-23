Cairo: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Acrow Misr for Scaffolding and Formwork approved cash dividends standing at EGP 199.84 million.

The dividends amount will be distributed from the company’s 2022 income statements, according to a bourse filing.

Under the general assembly’s meeting that was held on 21 November 2023, eligible shareholders will receive a divined of EGP 3.63 per share.

In the first half (H1) of 2023, Acrow Misr recorded a 334.40% year-on-year (YoY) leap in consolidated net profit to EGP 235.80 million, compared to EGP 54.28 million.

Sales hiked by 36.70% to EGP 1.02 billion in H1-23 from EGP 749.71 million in H1-22, while the basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 4.28 from EGP 0.99.

