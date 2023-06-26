Cairo – The board members of Abu Qir Fertilizers passed the capital budget for fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 on 21 June, with targeted net profits before tax amounting to EGP 6.56 billion.

The EGX-listed firm plans to generate total revenues valued at EGP 16.34 billion in FY23/24, according to a recent bourse filing.

Furthermore, the company aims to register sales worth EGP 13.98 billion during the July2023-June 2024 period.

In the first nine months (9M) of FY22/23, the net profits after tax of Abu Qir Fertilizers hit EGP 12.95 billion, higher by 86.07% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 6.96 billion.

Sales hiked by 43.66% to EGP 17.30 billion in 9M-22/23 from EGP 12.04 billion in 9M-21/22, while the earnings per share (EPS) enlarged by 85.31% to EGP 8.58 from EGP 4.63.

