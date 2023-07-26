Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee has approved listing the issued and paid-up capital increase of the Arab Developers Holding, the EGX announced on July 25th.

The firm will increase its issued and paid capital to EGP 772.386 million from EGP 702.169 million by EGP 70.216 million.

The increase will be via issuing 117.028 million bonus shares, or 0.09 bonus shares for every ordinary share, at a par value of EGP 0.60 per share.

Eligibility in the bonus share distribution will be for shareholders until the end of the August 8th trading session.

The company’s shares will be listed after the capital increase on the EGX’s database as of August 9th, with a reference price for its shares.

Shares EGX Listing Committee Capital increase Arab Developers Holding