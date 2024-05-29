Cairo – Mubasher: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indices closed negative for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, with the EGX30 index declining by 0.34% to 27,194.51 points.

The EGX70 EWI decreased by 0.51% to 5,968.61 points, while the EGX100 EWI shrank by 0.57% to 8,630.52 points.

Turnover reached EGP 3.14 billion, with 640.90 million shares traded. The market cap exceeded EGP 1.83 trillion.

Foreign and Arab investors were net sellers, with outflows of EGP 120.08 million and EGP 33.55 million, respectively.

Egyptian investors were net buyers, with inflows of EGP 153.64 million.

