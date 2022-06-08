Cairo – The Egyptian Gulf Bank (EG Bank) has logged consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 193.75 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, an annual growth of 23% from EGP 157.78 million.

Revenues amounted to EGP 1.89 billion in the January-March period of 2022, up 5% from EGP 1.79 billion during the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse disclosure on Tuesday.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at EGP 0.46 in Q1-22, 21% higher than EGP 0.38 in Q1-21.

It is worth noting that during the first three months (3M) of 2022, the standalone net profits of EG Bank jumped by 24% to EGP 197.40 million from EGP 159.57 million in the year-ago period.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).