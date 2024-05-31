Cairo – Egyptian Financial and Industrial Company (EFIC) reported a standlone net profit of EGP 158.20 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, up from EGP 87.26 milliion in the equivalent period of 2023.

Sales leapt to EGP 779.63 million in Q1-24 from EGP 383.40 million in Q1-23, accoridn to the interim financial results.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 1.81 in the three-month peiod that ended on 31 March 2024 from EGP 1.01 in the comparative period of 2023.

EFIC’s consolidated net profit recorded EGP 700.34 million in 2023, down from EGP 755.85 million in 2022.

