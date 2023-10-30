Egyptian Financial and Industrial Company (EFIC) generated EGP 234.27 million in standalone net profit after tax during the first nine months (9M) of 2023, an annual drop of 20% from EGP 293.13 million.

Revenues hiked by 23% to EGP 1.52 billion in 9M-23 from EGP 1.23 billion in 9M-22, according to the income statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 270 in January-September 2023, down year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 338.

In the first half (H1) of 2023, the company’s non-consolidated net profits retreated by 18% to EGP 202.11 million, compared to EGP 247.42 million in H1-22.

Sales increased to EGP 1.05 billion in H1-23 from EGP 847.52 million a year earlier, while the basic EPS dropped to EGP 2.33 from EGP 3.85.

Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).