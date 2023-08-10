EFG Hermes Holding (HRHO) reported a 52.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit excluding minority interest for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 10th.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company stood at EGP 1.289 billion in H1 2023, compared to EGP 680.709 billion in H1 2022.

Total consolidated revenues hit EGP 7.531 billion during the first six months of this year, up from EGP 3.984 million in the same period a year earlier.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, the company recorded a standalone net profit of EGP 824.941 million in H1 2023, dropping from EGP 2.852 billion in H1 2022.

EFG Hermes is a leading financial services company in Egypt listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), with a presence in 13 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, and Pakistan.

