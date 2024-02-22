The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s (EBRD) board has approved acquiring the Egyptian government’s 27% stake in Tamweely Microfinance for $20.5 million, as per a statement by the Ministry of International Cooperation.

The bank will acquire the 27% stake in Tamweely in partnership with SPE Capital, the British International Investment (BII), and Tanmeya Capital.

The deal aims to boost Tamweely’s business, increase its capital, and support it in financing and developing the microfinance sector.

