Cairo – Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBE) posted consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 2.29 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, versus EGP 993.53 million in 9M-22.

Net interest income surged to EGP 3.94 billion during January-September 2023 from EGP 2.14 billion in 9M-22. according to the financial results.

Total assets enlarged to EGP 111.75 billion in 9M-23 from EGP 98.33 billion as of 31 December 2022, while the customer deposits hiked to EGP 85.98 billion from EGP 72.68 billion.

Standalone Business

Non-consolidated net profits after tax reached EGP 2.15 billion in 9M-23, marking a YoY jump from EGP 943.66 million.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 3.45 as of 30 September 2023, compared to EGP 2.38 a year earlier.

The lender generated net interest income worth EGP 3.79 billion during the January-September 2023 period, versus EGP 2.07 billion in the year-ago period.

Financials for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the listed bank generated consolidated net profits valued at EGP 1.03 billion, an annual surge from EGP 371.58 million.

The net interest income widened to EGP 1.53 billion in Q3-23 from EGP 887.74 million during the same period in 2022.

Standalone net profits after tax jumped to EGP 955.65 million in July-September 2023 from EGP 338.14 million in Q3-22.

Net interest income climbed to EGP 1.45 billion in Q3-23 from EGP 851.47 million a year earlier, while the EPS increased to EGP 1.53 from EGP 0.85.

In the first half (H1) of 2023, EBE registered EGP 1.25 billion in consolidated net profit after tax, versus EGP 612.94 million in H1-22, including non-controlling equity.

