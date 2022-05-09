Cairo – Eastern Company has generated EGP 4.25 billion in its unaudited net profits during the first nine months (9M) of fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, an annual growth of 9% from EGP 3.88 billion.

During the July-March period of FY21/22, the revenues rose by 5% to EGP 12.78 billion from EGP 12.14 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to the financial results on Sunday.

During the first half (H1) of FY21/22, Eastern Company recorded net profits worth EGP 2.92 billion, a 15% year-on-year (YoY) increase from EGP 2.53 billion in H1-20/21.

