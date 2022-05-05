Shareholders of Dubai-based developer Union Properties PJSC (UPP) have agreed to consider the continuity of the company as well as appoint legal and financial experts to follow up on a lawsuit against previous board members.

In a statement to Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the company said shareholders had been updated on the latest developments related to the investigation on the acts of previous management, after four board members were dismissed and then made the subject of a lawsuit last year.

The company reported in the seconds of two special resolutions at the meeting: “The majority of shareholders approved considering the continuity of the company in carrying out its operation.”

In a press release issued separately, the company said it presented its revised turnaround strategy focused on leveraging its existing real estate portfolio to benefit from strong positive momentum in Dubai’s real estate markets.

“The company’s core focus is on returning to profitability by optimising its cost base and restructuring its debt, which it continues to make good progress on,” the press release said.

Amer Khansaheb, managing director and board director said the AGM marked a significant step towards resolving the company’s legacy issues and progressing with rejuvenation.

As well as capitalising on its real estate portfolio, restructuring and optimising to create a leaner operation to achieve profitability, the company had implemented green initiatives that will enhance resource efficiency and reduce waste across its communities, he said.

He concluded: “Our long-term plan is to become a leader in sustainable development in the region, in line with the emirate’s 2040 Urban Master Plan.”

The company reported losses of AED 966 million ($263 million) in 2021.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

