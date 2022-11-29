Taaleem Holdings Group shares which began trading on the Dubai Financial Market on Tuesday, fell limit down 15% to 2.55 dirhams ($0.69) compared to the IPO share price of AED3.

The education provider's shares began trading under the symbol “TAALEEM” on Tuesday following a public offering which raised AED750 million.

Dubai's National Bonds Corporation continues to be the biggest shareholder in Taaleem, owning just over 17.28% of the stock--down from just over 23% pre-IPO-- according to the company's listing prospectus issued on Monday.

