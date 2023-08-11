Dubai's toll operator Salik has posted a Q2 2023 net profit of 272.6 million dirhams ($74 million), down 31% year-on-year (YoY).

The net profit, however, beat analysts’ mean estimate of AED 255 million, according to data compiler Refinitiv.

Revenue came in at AED 517 million, up from AED 457 million in the prior-year period, the company said in a regulatory filing on Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Friday.

Revenue-generating trips exceeded pre-pandemic peak levels to hit 113.8 million trips in Q2 2023, supported by a strong macroeconomic backdrop in Dubai, Salik said.

Net profit for H1 2023 was AED 548 million, a 3.6% increase YoY. Salik's board has approved the full payout of this amount as dividends, equivalent to 7.30 fils per share.

Salik listed on the DFM last year, following a 20% stake sale.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com