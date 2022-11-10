Dubai’s road toll operator Salik posted a Q3 2022 net profit of 242 million dirhams ($65.8 million) in its first financial results following its IPO and listing on the Dubai Financial Market.

Revenue increased 9% year-on-year (YoY) to AED445 million on the back of on toll usage growth due to a rebound in the economy, while EBITDA was at AED291 million, yielding a margin of 65.4%, Salik said in a statement on Thursday.

The total number of trips made through Salik’s eight toll gates increased 11% YoY to 128 million in Q3 2022 from 116 million a year earlier. Revenue-generating trips, in turn, increased in step with the growth in total trips, reaching 97 million trips in Q3.

Revenue-generating trips for Q3 2022 were 3% lower quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) due to seasonality, as activity tends to slow down during the third quarter due to summer holidays, before picking up in Q4, it added.

The number of vehicles registered with Salik increased 0.7% YoY to 3.65 million as of 30 September 2022, from 3.63 million a year earlier.

The number of electric vehicles with free-issue tags registered with Salik reached 1,866 as of 30 September 2022, increasing from 1,566 on 30 June and 994 a year earlier, the toll operator added.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

